India’s crazy GST system curbs incentives to study. How can India succeed this way?

Received this message:

Dear SIR,

I am kunal gupta , currently studying in Bsc Biotechnology from DAV College Amritsar, Want to pursue Executive MBA in future but because of High fees in Educational Institutes i.e. 18% GST I don’t think I will be able to study further and work for the betterment of my Country India. Being girl students in our country is a kind of curse as we all know our family doesn’t support us in further study. Increase in GST of Higher Education destroys our dreams further more.

I have sent several mails to Government officials, Ministers, but none of them bother to look into this. . I wanted to request you to write a post on 18% GST on higher education service as there is very less awareness about it and your blog gets to many young people.

Me and my friends have started a petition and it already has 17,000 signs and counting .

https://www.change.org/p/gst-council-abolish-the-18-gst-on-higher-education?recruiter=895179899&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=twitter&utm_campaign=psf_combo_share_abi.pacific_post_sap_share_gmail_abi.gmail_abi&utm_term=485492 .

An article was also written about our petition https://www.taxscan.in/petition-change-org-urges-abolish-gst-higher-education/45003/ .

Kindly show us some light of hope by replying to this mail.