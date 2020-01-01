Golwalkar’s visceral hatred for Muslims #2

Here’s more from A Bunch of Thoughts

It has been the tragic lesson of the history of many a country in the world that the hostile elements within the country pose a far greater menace to national security than aggressors from outside. Unfortunately, this first lesson of national security has been the one thing, which has been consistently ignored in our country ever since the British left this land.

All the crores of Muslims who are here even now, had en bloc voted for Pakistan.

It would be suicidal to delude ourselves into believing that they have turned patriots overnight after the creation of Pakistan. On the contrary, the Muslim menace has increased a hundred fold by the creation of Pakistan which has become a springboard for all their future aggressive designs on our country.

The first blow got them Pakistan.

Their direct aggression, whetted by their first success, then turned against Kashmir. There too they met with success, though partial. One third of Kashmir continues to be in their clutches even to this day. Now, Pakistan is trying to gobble up the rest of Kashmir also with the help of powerful pro-Pakistani elements inside Kashmir.

The second front of their aggression is increasing their numbers in strategic areas of our country. After Kashmir, Assam is their next target.

There are sure signs that an explosive situation similar to that if 1946-47 is fast brewing and there is no knowing when it will blow up. Right form Delhi to Rampur and Lucknow, the Muslims are busy hatching a dangerous plot, piling up arms and mobilising their men and probably biding their time to strike from within when Pakistan decides upon an armed conflict with our country. And when they do strike, it is very likely that even Delhi may be rocked to its foundations unless we wake up in time to nip the mischief in the bud.

the All-India President of the Muslim League came out which the statement that theirs was the same old party with not a shadow of change! Now in Kerala, they openly propagate an independent ‘Moplanad’.

Everywhere the Muslims are being abetted in their separatist and subversive activities by our own Government, our leaders and political parties.

all over the country wherever there is a masjid or a Muslim mohalla, the Muslims feel that it is their own independent territory.

Though the High courts have upheld the fundamental right of the citizens to go in procession with band in all public roads, the Government, under the cover of discretionary powers vested in the executive for regulating processions in the interest of peace and order, often prevents the Hindus altogether from taking out processions in streets where masjids happen to be situated.

within the country there are so many Muslim pockets, i.e., so many ‘miniature Pakistans’, where the general law of the land is to be enforced only with certain modifications and the whims of the miscreants have to be given the final say.

, in practically every place, there are Muslims who are in constant touch with Pakistan over the transmitter enjoying not only the right of an average citizen but also some extra privileges and extra favour because they are ‘minorities’

Even today, Muslims, whether in high position of the Government or outside, participate openly in rabidly anti-national conferences.

They have now been emboldened to such an extent that they are not only contesting elections in the name of the Muslim League in several provinces but are invariably raising the slogan ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ in their public meetings and processions.

Let us cry a halt, before it is too late, to this long and suicidal spell of wishful thinking and come to grips with the cruel realities of the situation keeping the interests of national security and integrity as the one supreme consideration.