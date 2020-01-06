6th January 2020
Compilation of RSS-BJP’s well orchestrated violence against protesting students of JNU
There’s a lot more out there. Just had time for this.
NEWS REPORTS IMPLICATING THE SANGH
JNU violence: Before mayhem, WhatsApp chatter suggests planning
JNU violence: Delhi Police watch as ambulances smashed, leaders heckled
The BJP is very good at organised crime. This did not happen by accident. It is consistent with its long standing methodologies. The Police were ACTIVELY and fully involved. https://t.co/A3rxrNCLQ6
— Sanjeev Sabhlok (@sabhlok) January 6, 2020
PICTURES
Our team of doctors, nurses & medical volunteers who reached JNU to give first aid to injured students & teachers, was attacked by hundreds of goons. Mob manhandled doctors, nurses & threatened them. Our ambulance’s glass & windows broken, this is totally inhuman & insane. pic.twitter.com/IOiu7BHVbG
— Harjit Singh Bhatti (@DrHarjitBhatti) January 5, 2020
This teacher was hit on the head with an iron rod by RW goons. JNU students were protesting a fee hike.
If you’re STILL on the side of the aggressors,
you’ve chosen goons over students,
violence over education.
You’re choosing a hopeless future for yourself and your kids. pic.twitter.com/X4tVueUeVN
— TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) January 6, 2020
Masked goons attack JNU students! @sifydotcom cartoon #JNUViolence pic.twitter.com/uEw4ImiORU
— Satish Acharya (@satishacharya) January 6, 2020
VIDEOS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zJpYnKdthqs&bpctr=1578303017
Here is the mob wielding iron rods and lathis and sticks freely roaming the JNU campus. The main gate is blocked, media not being allowed inside either. This is a complete collapse. @ArvindKejriwal if the police won't step in you must pic.twitter.com/5ffbUzqzQa
— barkha dutt (@BDUTT) January 5, 2020
Video shared by a student from Sabarmati Hostel at JNU, shows masked men and women carrying a terrifying array of sticks and rods pic.twitter.com/PeLALUHjAh
— Aman Sethi (@Amannama) January 6, 2020
In this video ABVP workers telling female students 'Dum hai toh mardon ko bhejo'. Huge respect for the women of JNU who resisted the state enabled goons and took them on despite direct threats to their lives pic.twitter.com/yhoC57kkno
— Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) January 6, 2020
Hear this video. ABVP workers calling female students at JNU "Aatankwadiyon ki pilli". One of the girls who managed to make her way outside escaping the brutality offered me her scarf. She asked me to cover my face "mam, you don't know what they are capable of" pic.twitter.com/IuMaNp58LQ
— Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) January 6, 2020
Shot this video in the midst of the chaos. The man in the grey scarf wrapped around his head hounded young JNU girls telling them "Hum gender equality mein believe karte hain, andar ladkiyon ko demo de diya". Cops were standing right behind. @DelhiPolice should be ashamed. pic.twitter.com/aLKsxiyJjV
— Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) January 6, 2020
My mom is safe. JNU is peaceful for now & the gates are open! Eternal gratitude to the citizen protestors of Delhi who showed up at JNU main gate earlier tonight- you saved JNU! Thanks to the media & reporters who risked their own safety & showed Us what terror was unleashed 2day pic.twitter.com/4PekW5E9yN
— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 5, 2020
Video from our correspondent who reached the spot when a reporter from @IndiaToday was being heckled & stopped from recording his piece to camera. You can hear one man say, 'Maro saalon ko [beat them]," Another says, "Agli baar bakwas na karega [he won't talk nonsense again]." pic.twitter.com/pfjQ4sbeTF
— newslaundry (@newslaundry) January 5, 2020