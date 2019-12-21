Sanjay Sonawani’s book, Origin of Caste, has been launched on 19 December 2019

Sanjay’s excellent book which outlines a new (and in my view, extremely plausible) theory of the origin of caste, has been released on 19 December. I have written a foreword to the book. I have outlined Sanjay’s work in my TOI blog, here. I look forward to a robust discussion among intellectuals and historians of this work.

Basically, I expect the clear separation to occur in the public mindset between the Vedic religion (which had caste) and Hinduism (which had no caste). The idea of caste is therefore UN-INDIAN and must go.

A note that I received on the event that marked the launch of the book:

Our country and its philosophy is great; but only on paper : Rajan Khan

Pune, 19 Dec – Every religion speaks of equality. The philosophy of this country is great and quite ideal but it is limited to the paper or scriptures, because when it comes to putting such philosophy into practise we are nothing but a failure, expressed Rajan Khan at the launch of the book “Origin of Caste” by Sanjay Sonavani. The book is published by Prajakt Prakashan.

The launch took place at the hall of Bharat Itihas Sanshodhak mandal. The thinker and writer, Hari Narake, Dr. Naganath Kotapalle was present at the event, along with the publisher Jalindar Chandgude and Sanjay Sonavani, the writer of the book.

In his address, Rajan Khan said that Gautam Buddha, Mahavir, Kabir, Mahanubhav and many more great philosophers have preached the philosophy of being human and humanity. All the worshippers and followers are equal in the eyes of god, at his doorstep, be it Vitthal, Allah or Gurudwara, but we tend to forget the facts and embrace the religion or caste once we are out of the temple or a mosque or Gurudwara.In our country, we might identify a man’s sperm on the basis of caste and religion. Castes, Religion, God, Sexual discrimination and Corruption are the five things that have destroyed our country. We have forgotten that our life in past knew no caste or creed or religion.

He further added that our writing of culture is unidirectional. It discriminates a lot between the Aarayans and non-aaryans and the upper class and lower class. Since Sanjay Sonavani has tried to untangle the truth in this unidirectional literature, he is a true writer of culture.

“The word Hindu is not in the Vedas, neither in the sources of fundamental literature. There are only two traditions here that can be identified, the Vedic and non-vedic and Since the Vedic had an upper hand, they gave birth to the hierarchy of the classes. The surrender of the non-Vedic to the Vedics has different reasons” said Naganath Kotapalle. He further added that we as a society call this inequality, our culture and the anarchy, our system. If we want to get out of this cage and away from the Hindutwa, we need to learn to see and express things as Vedic and Non-Vedic only. This is the only path that can lead us to the end of caste or Jaatiant.

While another thinker and writer, Hari Narake expressed that there is a majority of class that believes that it is beneficial for them if the caste system stays intact and this majority is active in decision making. With the possibility and bait of reservation everyone wants to prove their backwardness. With changing times, the hypocrisy of pretending to be backward instead of being from the upper classes is on the rise. He further added that while Swatantryaveer Savarkar used the term Jaatibhed Nirmulan (eradication of discrimination of castes) Dr. Babasaheb Aambedkar used the term Jaatinirmulan (eradication of castes). Dr. Ambedkar was aware that the discrimination and caste go hand in hand and hence in his view we need to eradicate castes.

Hari Narake also praised the book by Sonavani. He said that the book is a food for thought and it offers a novel perspective and the writing about the hierarchies is a must read.

Sanjay Sonavani, the writer said that the movement of Jaatiant or eradication of castes is nothing but a farce. To put an end to the castes, one must understand their creation, the formation of the hierarchy and the role of Vedic class played into it.

While Chandgude introduced the guests and spoke a bit about the function, Satish Panpatte was the anchor and he also thanked the audience for attending.