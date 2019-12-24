Podcast on Whooshkaa: SBP’s strategy for 2020 and beyond

Here’s the 25 minute talk:

Some notes that I had prepared for the talk:

In this podcast I’m going to debrief on key outcomes of SBP’s national conference which took place on 23 and 24 November 2019.

Party activities of the states have been uploaded on the Youtube channel. For instance, the report by Anil of his visit across six districts in Eastern UP was very positive and confirmed that most youth leaders in Eastern UP have heard about our party’s slogan: “Sarkaar Hamari Naukar Hai”. Many have contacted us to find out more.

In UP the party has grown from strength to strength.

Youth on motorcycles took out a rally in Bhadohi’s district headquarters, Gyanpur, a couple of months ago in support of our party’s candidate for the President’s role in KNPG College. This was one of the biggest such rallies that Bhadohi has ever seen. And while the student election was unfortunately cancelled because of heavy rains. Significant funding was raised locally for these student elections. This shows that the party is starting to get local support, which is critical for its growth.

I’ve written about SBP’s strategy in a TOI blog post which should be coming out soon. In this podcast I summarise key isues.

Three strategies

UP #1 (or Assam #1 and so on), India #1

We agreed to a clear vision for India. We reject mindless “goals” like “Acche Din” that cannot be measured.

Instead, we want UP be the Number One state of India and of the world. UP must not rest until it becomes the best in the world on all key indicators of human progress.

In the field of education this will mean that the best academics of the world – from Harvard, from Oxford – must want to apply for jobs in UP colleges. And that the world’s best students want to study in UP.

Even dreaming of such a goal has never happened before. The socialists are always seeking the bottom of the barrel. They compare themselves with the worst in the world. But without such challenging (and entirely doable) goals nothing can possibly change even in a hundred lifetimes. We need to be ambitious as a nation about we want to achieve.

This same aspirational goal also applies to all other states. Each state must compete with others to become the world’s best. In such an atmosphere of competitive federalism the whole of India will become Number One. Aspiring for anything less is a waste of time.

Change the mind of the nation (not just build an organisation)

This is about the difference between focusing on booth committees, vs changing the mind of the entire village.

It is going to be impossible to get agreement to the huge changes that SBP wants to achieve without educating the entire nation. But we need to start with the youth, and also build a training organisation.

Shakhas

These are to be a mechanism to train people in the district and villages and empower them with models of self-learning. [Provide details]

Training of trainers

To support the youth to deliver this vision, we have to provide them with leadership skills and policy training to help them take on the role of India’s future Chief Ministers and Prime Ministers. From each of these small towns we will build the greatest leaders India has ever seen. Our population is our greatest resource. We need to polish the gems that are found scattered across the length and breadth of this great nation.

At the conference we trained the trainers with illustrative examples of plastic bag policy, drugs policy, climate change, school and higher education policy and health policy. Some of these videos are available on the party’s Youtube channel.

Focus on the youth (make elders into mentors, and strictly ignore the “educated” leftists)

We discussed at length what has worked and what has not worked as well. The purpose was to develop a strategy for the coming year.

“Educated” middle class: While Bhadohi has been a huge success, given the extremely limited resources the party has put into the effort, the results in cities with the middle class have been less successful.

Interactions with the middle class are extremely expensive in terms of time with very poor results. The “educated” who are 30+ have formed their views by now and are very unlikely to ever change.

The “educated” middle class will never ask any intelligent question which shows an interest in understanding the arguments of SBP. For instance, they will not attempt to understand how our party’s policy is framed using the 10 questions that we ask. Instead, they tend to interject without listening and offer lame excuses for India’s poor performance. Most justify any and every government that might come to power.

They are extraordinarily argumentative and interrupt to attack at the root of the argument from the very first step. Instead, they will boast about meaningless “achievements” of India. They have zero aspiration – being looked after by servants from the bottom class. They do not hurt from India’s miserable performance. They are expecting their children to leave India for better jobs abroad, anyway. So the plight of the poor in India doesn’t really concern them.

There is therefore virtually no way to persuade the middle class or businesses at this stage. In the three cities we have tried (Hyderabad, Pune, Guwahati), there has been a very poor response. Even Sharad Joshi could not make the slightest impact in cities despite being a resident of Pune much of his life.

“Educated” socialists

Then there are the so-called educated “students” who have been highly educated and become hardcore socialists. They will never allow any reasoned argument to take place.

Libertarians

There are also these “libertarians” who are a complete waste of time. They don’t want any government but they do not have the slightest clue nor interest about how to get there. They are particularly ignorant about the principles of good governance.

Farmers

There is yet another small potential audience – the farmers. Farmers are one of the most badly affected by socialist policies.

But from my experience of talking to hundreds of farmers in different parts of India, I have identified a few problems with farmers. First, they do not have the metal bandwidth to understand the changes needed to the system. It is not that they are less intelligent than anyone else. In fact, their mind is not full of rubbish as with most “educated” middle class.

But they do not have the capacity to spend time to understand the details of issues. That means most of them will not learn much but remain stuck to their original thinking.

Second, they live from hand-to-mouth which means that matters of survival are more sentient.

Third, there is a strong influence of religion and caste in villages which makes it difficult for farmers to organise on a generic platform. Instead farmers have splintered into a large number of groups based on religion and caste. As a result even though there is a strong potential for farmers organisations like Shetkari Sanghatana to lead India to reforms, in reality the potential of such activities is quite limited.

So in the end we are left with only one major targeted audience: youth from second tier cities; mainly semi-educated youth. These young men and women have a very bleak future ahead of them. It is from this group that Naxalites and other Marxists find their recruits.

For them to get even a modestly paying job is a huge challenge. Most of these young men will find it hard unable to escape to the bigger towns, leave alone escaping abroad. These are the young men who attend in long queues for jobs at the lowest level in the government.

These are also the ones who are most receptive to the ideas of our party. These young people are extremely careful listeners and learners. For them, the discussions about liberty and good governance are a matter of life and death. They ask serious questions as they try to understand the logic of good policy.

We need to disaggregate our target audience and focus on those who are desperate for change. Even one minute spent on middle class/ business class is a waste. Every minute of our time must be spent to develop young leaders from 2nd tier towns.

Cities are crucial but we are more likely to reach them from the outside, not from the inside. They will follow the semi-rural leaders once the movement is strong enough.