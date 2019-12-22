22nd December 2019
My recent tweets regarding Nehru’s fanatical commitment to equal rights for all religions
Some of my tweets:
THE CLEAREST REJECTION OF TWO-NATION THEORY AS BASIS OF INDIA'S PARTITION:
My dear Brelvi,
I am sorry for the delay in answering your letter of the 9th June. Whether Pandit Shukla was serious or not in what he said, I do not know. But anyway I disagree with what he said. pic.twitter.com/PErHtHHyAJ
Nehru wanted all public servants of India to work dispassionately for each Indian, regardless of a citizen's religion:
"I would appeal to each one of us to work continuously and
deliberately for the promotion of national unity and emotional
integration of all our people. pic.twitter.com/4GaFfr6vjH
IN WHICH NEHRU REJECTS THE TWO NATION THEORY
(speech in Hindi at Srinagar, July 19, 1961)
"the real importance of Kashmir lies in the fact that the people of Kashmir never accepted the two-nation theory of the old Muslim League. pic.twitter.com/BwCJU5PjXh
DESPITE HIS HUGE FAILURES OF GOVERNANCE AND POLICY, NEHRU'S HEART WAS IN THE RIGHT PLACE, QUITE UNLIKE THE CRIMINAL MONSTER, MODI.https://t.co/tXP5MkB0WD pic.twitter.com/xbIQr278UL
Nehru's speech at the Convocation at Allahabad University, 13 December 1947
He DIRECTLY condemned both Jinnah's two-nation nonsense and the Hindutva ideology. He guided India firmly to the only direction in which it can succeed – secularism. pic.twitter.com/aYufzPgnG1
In his 15 August 1948 broadcast to the nation, Nehru said: "If we are big, so will India be, and if we grow little minded and narrow in outlook, so will India be".
In comparison we have a bigoted pgymy leading India today. He brings shame to us all, to India's history. pic.twitter.com/gUaGYUGu96
Further extract from Nehru's 1948 convocation speech at AMU, Aligarh.
HIS MESSAGE WAS OF INDIA'S INHERENT UNITY OF CULTURE AND THOUGHT – AND REJECTION OF THE ABERRATION CALLED JINNAH.
Modi, on the other hand, is determined to convert Muslims into second class citizens. Shame! pic.twitter.com/WrdxJqa4wV
Nehru's speech at the Convocation of AMU, Aligharh, 24 January 1948
He made it CLEAR – if any clarification was still needed – that ALL Muslims in India were entirely and fully its citizens without any ridiculous conception of "two-nation" theory to contaminate their rights. pic.twitter.com/vgMUl0DpV4
Nehru's talk broadcast on 19 August 1947. He made CLEAR that every India was to be treated on an equal basis, regardless of his religion. India, he affirmed, "is not a communal state, but a democratic state in which every citizen has equal rights". pic.twitter.com/XxEZp4BP3R
