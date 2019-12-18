18th December 2019My next TOI blog post (15 Dec) The difference between Abraham Lincoln and Narendra Damodardas Modi TweetBelatedly posting this here for those who don’t directly subscribe to TOI Edit page. This entry was posted in India. Corruption in Australia » Sanjeev Sabhlok View more posts from this author 2 thoughts on “My next TOI blog post (15 Dec) The difference between Abraham Lincoln and Narendra Damodardas Modi” Lin 18th December 2019 at 6:48 pm It’s just yankie propaganda to portray Lincohn as some kind of saint.US civil war fact1:Lincoln didn’t fight the civil war to free the black slaves:” ..My paramount object in this struggle is to save the Union, and is not either to save or to destroy slavery. If I could save the Union without freeing any slave I would do it..”http://www.abrahamlincolnonline.org/lincoln/speeches/greeley.htmUS civil war fact2:Lincoln wanted to expel black slaves to the Caribbeans and Liberia. https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/northamerica/usa/8319858/Abraham-Lincoln-wanted-to-deport-slaves-to-new-colonies.htmlAnd obviously his confederate assassin made a very very BAD mistake. …. Lincohn was more in line with the present day US white supremacists. …. Had black slave trade(legally banned in 1800 but went on clandestinely until 1860)went on for a few more decades, the blacks in US could have been in a stronger demographic position than now. With or without the civil war, slavery in Southern US would’ve ended sooner or later. Sanjeev Sabhlok 18th December 2019 at 11:27 pm The Thirteenth Amendment did not happen by magic. Lincoln was extremely strategic and often said things when he meant something else. Nevertheless, the issue here is Modi, the scum of the earth. Not fit even to be spat upon – unlike Mussolini who at least got that privilege. Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *CommentName * Email * Website Select language:Hindi English (Press F12 to change language) Show Keyboard
It’s just yankie propaganda to portray Lincohn as some kind of saint.
US civil war fact1:Lincoln didn’t fight the civil war to free the black slaves:
” ..My paramount object in this struggle is to save the Union, and is not either to save or to destroy slavery. If I could save the Union without freeing any slave I would do it..”
http://www.abrahamlincolnonline.org/lincoln/speeches/greeley.htm
US civil war fact2:Lincoln wanted to expel black slaves to the Caribbeans and Liberia.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/northamerica/usa/8319858/Abraham-Lincoln-wanted-to-deport-slaves-to-new-colonies.html
And obviously his confederate assassin made a very very BAD mistake.
….
Lincohn was more in line with the present day US white supremacists.
….
Had black slave trade(legally banned in 1800 but went on clandestinely until 1860)went on for a few more decades, the blacks in US could have been in a stronger demographic position than now. With or without the civil war, slavery in Southern US would’ve ended sooner or later.
The Thirteenth Amendment did not happen by magic. Lincoln was extremely strategic and often said things when he meant something else. Nevertheless, the issue here is Modi, the scum of the earth. Not fit even to be spat upon – unlike Mussolini who at least got that privilege.