Conclusive proof that Vedic and Hindu religions are TOTALLY DISTINCT. Plus mass Aryan migration

The Vedic religion came to India after the Indus Valley’s decline – this article is the best proof to date. Extracts:

“The steppe pastoralists came later”. Their genepool is “almost ubiquitous in all modern-day South Asians and in hundreds of samples that we have from the Swat Valley, just a thousand years after the Rakhigarhi sample”

“The second line of evidence is from the 110 samples that we have from the Swat valley in the far northwest of the region. All of those samples have a proportion of steppe ancestry and we can directly date when that steppe ancestry arrived in the genomes of those individuals using a statistical technique. And when we do that, we also obtain a date that’s very consistent with what we are directly observing from the movement of people where we actually have ancient DNA of steppe pastoralists as they move south. Taken together, we make an estimate as to when this process happened.

“we can track the movement of this ancestry into the periphery of South Asia only around 2000 BC—that’s the first line of evidence”

“What is the degree of genetic contribution from steppe pastoralist in modern Indians?

VN: It is a maximum of around twenty percent.”

“Could this degree of contribution have been the result of a small band of people arriving into the subcontinent?

VN: It is not possible. It is likely to have been a large number of people”

“t the spread of languages, at least in pre-state societies, must have occurred due to movements of substantial numbers of people.”

“the individuals who are speaking Indo European languages are also enriched for steppe-pastoralist ancestry.”